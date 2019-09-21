Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trial to start for Georgia cop who shot naked, unarmed man
by Kate Brumback, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 21, 2019 8:40 am EDT
DECATUR, Ga. — A police officer responding to a call of a naked man behaving erratically at an Atlanta-area apartment complex arrived on the scene, exited his vehicle and shot the man almost immediately.
Now a jury must decide if he’s guilty of murder.
Robert “Chip” Olsen, then a DeKalb County officer, shot and killed 27-year-old Anthony Hill in March 2015.
Olsen and his attorneys have argued he acted in self-defence. Prosecutors have said he used excessive force against Hill, a naked, unarmed Air Force veteran who struggled with mental health problems.
A grand jury indicted Olsen on charges including felony murder. Olsen is white and Hill was black. Against a national backdrop of officers not facing charges after shooting black men, the indictment was noteworthy.
His trial is set to begin Monday.
