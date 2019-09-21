Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Traffic around England's Port of Dover disrupted by protest
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 21, 2019 10:06 am EDT
Members of Extinction Rebellion climate protester group occupy one side of a dual carriageway at the Port of Dover, Dover, England. Saturday Sept. 21, 2019. Two lanes at the busy Kent port have been fenced off and taken over by the environmental activists amid a heavy police presence. (Michael Drummond/PA via AP)(/PA via AP)
LONDON — Traffic around the Port of Dover, England’s major sea connection with France, has been disrupted as a result of a protest by environmental activists.
Activists from Extinction Rebellion said their protest around the port is intended to “highlight the vulnerability of the U.K.’s food supply in the face of the ecological and climate emergency.”
The four-hour protest was given the go-ahead by local authorities within certain limits and Extinction Rebellion insisted it would “not cause any disruption to vital supplies,” such as medicines.
Highways England urged travellers in a tweet to be aware of disruptions.
Protesters also hung giant banners showing the Extinction Rebellion “XR” emblem from Dover Castle and the town’s iconic white cliffs.