Syria says it captures drone near Israeli-occupied Golan

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria’s state news agency says authorities have captured and dismantled a drone rigged with cluster bombs near the border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

SANA gave no further details about the drone Saturday, but posted several photos.

The incident came two days after another drone was destroyed over the Damascus suburb of Aqraba.

No one claimed responsibility for the drones.

Israel frequently conducts airstrikes and missile attacks inside war-torn Syria but rarely confirms them. Israel says it targets mostly bases of Iranian forces and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in Syria.

In neighbouring Lebanon, a government investigation concluded Thursday that two Israeli drones were on an attack mission when they crashed in the capital last month, one of them armed with 4.5 kilograms (10 pounds) of explosives.

The Associated Press

