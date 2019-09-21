Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Suspect in shooting of Louisiana officers identified
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 21, 2019 1:35 pm EDT
MANDEVILLE, La. — Authorities say a 21-year-old man is in custody, accused in the fatal shooting of a Louisiana police officer and wounding of another following a vehicle chase north of New Orleans.
Louisiana State Police say Mark Spicer of Covington faces charges including first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and possession of stolen property (firearm). It was unknown if he has an attorney.
Troopers say Spicer refused to stop Friday and a pursuit ensued along U.S. 190 in Mandeville. Spicer’s car ultimately crashed and the shooting occurred.
Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker identified the deceased officer as 58-year-old Capt. Vincent Liberto Jr., a 25-year veteran of the department. He is survived by a wife and seven children.
The wounded officer is expected to survive.
The Associated Press
