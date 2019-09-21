Loading articles...

Suspect in shooting of Louisiana officers identified

MANDEVILLE, La. — Authorities say a 21-year-old man is in custody, accused in the fatal shooting of a Louisiana police officer and wounding of another following a vehicle chase north of New Orleans.

Louisiana State Police say Mark Spicer of Covington faces charges including first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and possession of stolen property (firearm). It was unknown if he has an attorney.

Troopers say Spicer refused to stop Friday and a pursuit ensued along U.S. 190 in Mandeville. Spicer’s car ultimately crashed and the shooting occurred.

Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker identified the deceased officer as 58-year-old Capt. Vincent Liberto Jr., a 25-year veteran of the department. He is survived by a wife and seven children.

The wounded officer is expected to survive.

The Associated Press

