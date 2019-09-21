Loading articles...

Police search for suspect after 2 men assaulted on Spadina Avenue

Last Updated Sep 21, 2019 at 5:54 pm EDT

Toronto police are looking for man they say assaulted two people on Sept. 12, 2019. (CCTV/H-O/TORONTO POLICE SERVICE)

Toronto police are searching for a man they say assaulted two people in the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West area.

Police said on Sept. 12 at around 4 a.m., a 28-year-old man was approached by another man and they had a verbal interaction.

The suspect then punched and kicked the 28-year-old, leaving him with serious injuries.

After the altercation with the first man, police said the suspect crossed the street and assaulted another man. The suspect fled the scene and was last spotted going southbound on Spadina, then east on Queen Street West.

Police said the first victim had to be transported to the hospital because of the injuries he sustained in the assault.

Police said the suspect is male, about five-foot-ten, medium build and had short brown hair. He was also wearing light grey jogging pants, a black jacket with a white logo and a baseball cap.

Toronto police have released CCTV video from the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to get in touch with them or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers.

 

||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
WB Ellesmere is blocked at Victoria Park due to a collision. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:01 PM
Fall officially begins at 3:50am this Monday September 23rd. AKA the #AutumnalEquinox, when the length of day and n…
Latest Weather
Read more