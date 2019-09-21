Police search for suspect after 2 men assaulted on Spadina Avenue

Toronto police are searching for a man they say assaulted two people in the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West area.

Police said on Sept. 12 at around 4 a.m., a 28-year-old man was approached by another man and they had a verbal interaction.

The suspect then punched and kicked the 28-year-old, leaving him with serious injuries.

After the altercation with the first man, police said the suspect crossed the street and assaulted another man. The suspect fled the scene and was last spotted going southbound on Spadina, then east on Queen Street West.

Police said the first victim had to be transported to the hospital because of the injuries he sustained in the assault.

Police said the suspect is male, about five-foot-ten, medium build and had short brown hair. He was also wearing light grey jogging pants, a black jacket with a white logo and a baseball cap.

Toronto police have released CCTV video from the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to get in touch with them or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers.