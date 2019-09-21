Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rep. Joe Kennedy formally announces US Senate campaign
by Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 21, 2019 8:55 am EDT
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey speaks to delegates during the 2019 Massachusetts Democratic Party Convention, in Springfield, Mass. U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III plans to announce on Saturday, Sept. 21, that he will challenge Markey in the 2020 Democratic primary. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
BOSTON — It’s official: U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III is running for the U.S. Senate.
The Massachusetts Democrat formally announced his campaign Saturday in an email before a kickoff event in East Boston. That’s where the Kennedy clan first settled after arriving from Ireland well over a century ago.
Joe Kennedy is a grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, and his great-uncle was President John F. Kennedy.
He is the first member of America’s most famous political dynasty to run for the Senate since his great-uncle Edward M. Kennedy did so in 1962, a year before JFK’s assassination.
The 38-year-old will face 73-year-old incumbent Sen. Edward Markey in next year’s primary.