Loading articles...

Rep. Joe Kennedy formally announces US Senate campaign

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey speaks to delegates during the 2019 Massachusetts Democratic Party Convention, in Springfield, Mass. U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III plans to announce on Saturday, Sept. 21, that he will challenge Markey in the 2020 Democratic primary. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

BOSTON — It’s official: U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III is running for the U.S. Senate.

The Massachusetts Democrat formally announced his campaign Saturday in an email before a kickoff event in East Boston. That’s where the Kennedy clan first settled after arriving from Ireland well over a century ago.

Joe Kennedy is a grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, and his great-uncle was President John F. Kennedy.

He is the first member of America’s most famous political dynasty to run for the Senate since his great-uncle Edward M. Kennedy did so in 1962, a year before JFK’s assassination.

The 38-year-old will face 73-year-old incumbent Sen. Edward Markey in next year’s primary.

Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press




Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 COLLECTORS AT VICTORIA PARK - DEBRIS CLEARED AND ALL LANES ARE OPEN!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:12 AM
Good morning!! We are a little sad about it being the last weekend of summer BUT the weather is amazing! Sun and…
Latest Weather
Read more