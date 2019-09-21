Loading articles...

Quake in Albania's west has preliminary magnitude of 5.8

POGRADEC, Albania — Albania’s government and news reports say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 shook in the country’s west and injured at least two people.

The Albanian Defence Ministry quoted the Institute of GeoSciences, Energy, Water and Environment as saying the quake struck 30 kilometres (19 miles) north of the port city of Durres at 14:04 local time (1204 GMT) on Saturday.

The ministry says it was felt all along all the west coast and far to the east.

Witnesses in Durres and Albania’s capital of Tirana reported damaged homes and apartments and power being temporarily cut.

Online news site Balkanweb says two people were injured in the village of Helmes.

Located along the Adriatic and Ionian Seas, Albania is in an earthquake-prone area and registers seismic activity every few days.

The Associated Press

