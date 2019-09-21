Photos released of man wanted in Harbourfront sexual assault

Toronto police have released a photo of a man wanted in a sexual assault in the Harbourfront area.

Police were called to Bay Street and Queens Quay West at 2 p.m. on Sept. 5.

A woman was reportedly walking when she was approached by an unknown man and allegedly sexually assaulted.

The man fled the area. He is described as five foot seven inches, 160 pounds with a full brown and grey beard. He was wearing a pair of gold round sunglasses, a black hat, black clothing and a black back pack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.