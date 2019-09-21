Loading articles...

Pedestrian struck by bus on Kingston Road

Sep 21, 2019

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a bus Saturday afternoon.

Police said the collision occurred at around 2:30 p.m. in the Kingston Road and Overture Road area.

EMS said they transported one patient to the hospital in serious condition.

Police continue to investigate the collision.

 

