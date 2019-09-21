Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
North Rim fire more active again due to winds, low moisture
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 21, 2019 1:18 pm EDT
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — An 8-week-old wildfire that for weeks had minimal growth and smoke is now more active in and near the Grand Canyon due to strong gusty winds and below-normal moisture.
The fire burning on the national park and adjacent Kaibab (KYE’-bab) National Forest poses no danger to structures but forest spokeswoman Jacqueline Banks said Friday the fire’s southwestern edge is again visible to visitors.
Highway 67 and North Rim visitor facilities remain open but a temporary closure area on the North Rim is being expanded to include roads, trails and viewpoints in the Rainbow Rim Trail area.
Banks said nearly all of the fire’s recent growth has occurred below the canyon’s rim.
The fire has grown to 15 sq. miles (40 sq. kilometres) since being started July 25 by lightning.
The Associated Press
