Nicaragua police stamp out protests with tear gas, punches

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaraguan police have dispersed anti-government protesters in the capital with tear gas, injuring two people.

Carrying blue and white balloons, demonstrators on Saturday gathered at several locations in Managua to condemn the death of a teenager during a 2018 march against the administration of President Daniel Ortega.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights condemned via Twitter what it described as “state violence against protesters” on Saturday.

Hundreds of Nicaraguans have been killed, jailed or forced into exile since protests against Ortega erupted in April 2018.

The Associated Press

