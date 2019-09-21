Montreal among 13 cities to shine Bat-Signal to celebrate Batman's 80th anniversary

Montreal will have a bit of that Gotham City feel tonight as it shines the Bat-Signal to mark the 80th anniversary of iconic superhero Batman.

It is one of 13 cities worldwide — and the only Canadian one — to partake in the event which will see the famous insignia used by the fictional police force in the comics to summon the Dark Knight shine across the globe.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said in a tweet not to worry if they notice the iconic symbol.

Locally, the signal will shine on Place Dupuis in downtown Montreal between 8 p.m. and midnight on what has become known as Batman Day — the third Saturday in September to honour Bruce Wayne and his caped crusader alter-ego, created by artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger in 1939.

The signal was first lit at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia and according to DC Comics website, other cities taking part included Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, London.

It will light up at the Domino Sugar Refinery in New York City before making its final appearance in Los Angeles at City Hall.

“The Bat-Signal is easily one of the most recognizable images among all superhero iconography and this is going to be a remarkable sight as we transcend borders, languages and cultures to bring us all together with this single experience,” said Pam Lifford, president of Warner Bros. global brands and experiences, said in a statement earlier this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2019.

— with files from Associated Press.

The Canadian Press