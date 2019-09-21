Loading articles...

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Scarborough fire

A man was found unconscious on the second floor of a home on Andes Road following a 2-alarm blaze. CITYNEWS/David Piedra

A 66-year-old man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-alarm fire in Scarborough.

Fire crews were called to a home on Andes Road in the area of Birchmount Road and Finch Avenue East shortly after 7 p.m.

When they arrived, crews discovered smoke and flames billowing out of the second floor of the house, elevating the fire to a second alarm.

After firefighters managed to get the blaze under control, the man was discovered unconscious on the second floor. He was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

No other victims were found following a quick search of the home.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

