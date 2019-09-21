Loading articles...

Man missing in Niagara River wanted for attempted murder: police

Niagara Regional Police badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon

Niagara police are searching the Niagara River in Fort Erie for a man wanted for attempted murder of a child.

Officers say they responded to a report of three people in the water in distress in the area of Jarvis Street and Niagara Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A bystander was able to pull a 29-year-old woman from the water and a young child. She was taken to hospital in critical condition while the child was also transported to an area hospital for further assessment. Their condition was unknown.

The third person in the water who remains missing has been identified as Joshawa Raymond Douglas Brooks, 28, of Fort Erie.

He is now wanted for attempted murder in relation to the child and breach of probation.

The search for Brooks is expected to continue Saturday and the Marine/Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is on the scene with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Border Patrol.

