Man killed after being struck by car in Pickering

A Durham regional police cruiser. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

A man in his 20s has died after being struck by a vehicle in Pickering overnight.

Durham police say they were called to Altona Road and Concession 3, just west of Highway 412 around 12:30 in the morning.

The driver involved remained on the scene. There’s no word yet whether charges will be filed.

Roads in the area are closed, but are expected to reopen within the hour.

