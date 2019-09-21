Loading articles...

Items linked to crime duo Bonnie & Clyde sold for $186K

DALLAS — Several personal items related to 1930s Texas outlaw Clyde Barrow have sold at a Boston auction for nearly $186,000.

RR Auction officials say the Bulova watch that Barrow wore when he and Bonnie Parker were killed in 1934 sold on Saturday for $112,500. Parker and Barrow were fatally shot by officers in Louisiana.

Auction house executive vice-president Bobby Livingston says a sawed-off shotgun that was in the possession of the Barrow gang in 1933 sold for $68,750. The weapon was confiscated after a shootout in Joplin, Missouri, left two lawmen dead.

A draft of a Dallas police “wanted” poster for Barrow sold for $4,375.

All of the buyers wish to remain anonymous.

Bidding for a poetry book written by Parker reached about $25,000 before the consigner withdrew the lot.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
COLLISION - Eastbound QEW east of Mississauga Road. Left lane blocked. Delays still from Southdown.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:01 PM
Fall officially begins at 3:50am this Monday September 23rd. AKA the #AutumnalEquinox, when the length of day and n…
Latest Weather
Read more