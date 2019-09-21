Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iraq detains suspect in deadly bombing that killed 12
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 21, 2019 5:26 am EDT
Security forces reopen a checkpoint after the explosion outside Karbala, Iraq, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. A bomb exploded on a minibus packed with passengers outside the Shiite holy city of Karbala Friday night, killing and wounding civilians, Iraqi security officials said. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
BAGHDAD — Iraq’s prime minister says security forces have detained a man suspected of detonating a bomb on a minibus packed with passengers outside the Shiite holy city of Karbala.
The Friday night blast killed 12 people and wounded five others.
Adel Abdul-Mahdi in a statement released by his office Saturday gave no further details about the suspect.
The blast was one of the biggest attacks targeting civilians since the extremist Islamic State group was declared defeated inside Iraq in 2017.
The group’s sleeper cells continue to wage an insurgency and carry out sporadic attacks across the country.
On Saturday security was tight on the roads leading to Karbala with added checkpoints searching cars.