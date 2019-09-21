Loading articles...

Iran's Guard says ready for 'any scenario' amid US standoff

During a trip organized by Saudi information ministry, a security guarder stands alert in front of Aramco's oil processing facility after the recent Sept. 14 attack on Aramco's oil processing facility in Abqaiq, near Dammam in the Kingdom's Eastern Province, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Saudi Arabia allowed journalists access Friday to the site of a missile-and-drone attack on a facility at the heart of the kingdom's oil industry, an assault that disrupted global energy supplies and further raised tensions between the U.S. and Iran. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

TEHRAN, Iran — The chief of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard says his forces are ready for combat and “any scenario” as the country’s nuclear deal with world powers collapses and tensions with the U.S. soar.

Gen. Hossein Salami said Saturday that his forces have carried out “war exercise and are ready for any scenario.”

Salami was speaking during a ceremony showing pieces of the American drone shot down by the Guard in June.

He added: “If anyone crosses our borders, we will hit them.”

His comments came as the U.S. alleges Iran was behind a weekend attack on major oil sites in Saudi Arabia. Iran denies the charge and says any retaliatory strike could result in “all-out war.”

The Associated Press

