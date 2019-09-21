Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In a small county, a good leader is hard to find - and keep
by Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 21, 2019 8:40 am EDT
ALLENDALE, S.C. — South Carolina’s smallest county is once again breaking in a new leader.
Allendale County has had to hire a new county manager about every three or four years in this century, so far. That’s not unusual — it’s hard to keep people without family or other ties in a place with no Walmart and about an hour away from the nearest movie theatre or interstate highway.
The roughly $72,000 salary, while good for Allendale County, is about on par with the pay for running the parking department in Charleston.
Allendale County this month hired William Goodson, a native son of the community, to be its new manager. The process of selecting him mirrors the struggles in South Carolina’s poorest rural counties and in similar small places across the U.S.
