Loading articles...

Gorsuch says US Supreme Court not split on partisan lines

PROVO, Utah — A U.S. Supreme Court justice says the conventional wisdom that the court is split along partisan lines based on the political views of the president that appointed each justice is false.

Justice Neil Gorsuch spoke about civility at Brigham Young University on Friday, refuting the notion that judges are just “like politicians with robes.”

Gorsuch says he doesn’t recognize the court reflected in media hinting at deep divisions among the nine jurists, and that they get along better than some think.

Officials say the Supreme Court’s justices rule unanimously in 40% of the 70 cases they hear in an October-to-May term.

Gorsuch says he is concerned about the deterioration of civic education. He says about one-third of millennials think it’s important to live in a democracy.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
WB Ellesmere is blocked at Victoria Park due to a collision. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:01 PM
Fall officially begins at 3:50am this Monday September 23rd. AKA the #AutumnalEquinox, when the length of day and n…
Latest Weather
Read more