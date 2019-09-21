Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dozens of dead cats found in NY home after eviction
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 21, 2019 10:25 am EDT
MONTGOMERY, N.Y. — Authorities are investigating the deaths of dozens of cats found at an upstate New York home after the former owner was evicted.
The Times Herald-Record reports that the remains of 89 cats had been removed from the house in Montgomery as of midday Friday.
Montgomery town Police Chief Arnold “Butch” Amthor says conditions in the house were “horrific.”
Boxes containing more dead cats were found in an open grave behind the house. A label on one box read, “RIP Zippy you were a good little girl.”
The cat remains were discovered when a work crew arrived to clear out the house. Animal Control Officer Anne Ilkiw says about eight cats survived.
Authorities say animal cruelty charges may be filed by the Orange County district attorney’s office.
Information from: The Times Herald-Record, http://www.th-record.com
The Associated Press
