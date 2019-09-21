Loading articles...

Demonstrators march in Hong Kong in new weekend of protest

Anti-government protesters, in black, play football as they are waiting for the start of the rally "Reclaim Tuen Mun" in Tuen Mun district, in Hong Kong, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Demonstrators are protesting against mainland Chinese singers causing a nuisance in the local neighborhood. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG — Demonstrators have marched through an outlying district of Hong Kong in another weekend of protest aimed at the Chinese territory’s government.

Several thousand people, many dressed in black, marched Saturday through Tuen Mun on the Chinese territory’s west side. Some chanted “Reclaim Hong Kong!” and “Revolution of our times!”

Hong Kong is in a fourth month of protests that started with opposition to a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy.

Saturday’s march was relatively small compared with previous weekends. There was no violence in contrast to some earlier protests that were marked by clashes with police.

The Associated Press


