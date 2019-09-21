Loading articles...

Chicago-area mall reopens after driver causes panic

A state police officer stands outside of a Woodfield Mall entrance after a man drove an SUV into a Sears store in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Ill., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A suburban Chicago mall has reopened after a man drove an SUV into it and sent frightened shoppers and employees scurrying.

Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg reopened Saturday, a day after the 22-year-old man drove in and plowed into kiosks and a clothing store. Nobody was seriously hurt or hit by the vehicle despite the panic that ensued.

Authorities say the man, who was arrested, may have been suffering from a medical condition. They don’t suspect terrorism or other premeditation.

An entrance to Sears has a boarded up facade were the car crashed through.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
CLEAREDl All lanes re-opened on the TO-Bound QEW on the Burlington Skyway.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:01 PM
Fall officially begins at 3:50am this Monday September 23rd. AKA the #AutumnalEquinox, when the length of day and n…
Latest Weather
Read more