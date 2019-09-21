Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Brazil favela residents protest after 8-year-old shot
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 21, 2019 3:03 pm EDT
People pray holding hands as they attend a protest at the site where 8-year-old Agatha Sales Felix was killed by a stray bullet at the Alemao complex slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. According to the police Sales Felix died after she was hit by a stray bullet, Friday night, during a confrontation with alleged drug traffickers and police officers. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
RIO DE JANEIRO — Hundreds of residents of one of Rio de Janeiro’s largest shantytowns marched Saturday to demand an end to the violence after an 8-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet during a police operation.
Ágatha Sales Félix was hit by the bullet Friday in the Complexo do Alemao shantytown amid what police said was shootout with suspected criminals.
Residents blamed police for her death. Police confirmed her death and said an investigation had been opened.
According to the official version, police officers were standing on a corner when they were attacked from various directions. They responded to the attack. There were no reports of other people being injured or arrests during the incident.
“There was no shootout when Ágatha was hit,” said shantytown resident Renata Trajana. “We know the atrocities that are happening here.”
Hundreds of residents shouted “Justice! Justice!”
Many blamed Gov. Wilson Witzel – a far-right ally of President Jair Bolsonaro who has pledged to give police a freer hand in fighting crime – for an increase in deaths during police operations.