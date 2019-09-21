Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Booker campaign in urgent fundraising appeal to stay viable
by Hunter Woodall, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 21, 2019 10:10 am EDT
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during the Climate Forum at Georgetown University, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Cory Booker’s presidential campaign manager is warning supporters that without a fundraising boost to end September, the Democrat’s campaign does “not see a legitimate long-term path forward.”
In a memo made public Saturday, campaign manager Addisu Demissie says the New Jersey senator needs to raise an additional $1.7 million by Sept. 30 to remain competitive in the crowded field of candidates seeking the nomination.
The memo says “this isn’t an end-of-quarter stunt or another one of those memos from a campaign trying to spin the press.” The memo cites “a real, unvarnished look under the hood of our operation.”
Booker has qualified for a spot in the next debate, in October. But he’s lagged in fundraising and has struggled to break through in either early state or national polls.