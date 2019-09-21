Loading articles...

Barron Hilton, hotel magnate and AFL founder, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES — Barron Hilton, a hotel magnate who expanded his father’s chain and became a founding owner in the American Football League, has died. He was 91.

Hilton’s family says he died Thursday of natural causes in his Long Angeles home. He transformed Hilton into the industry’s top brand during his 30 years as its chief executive.

Hilton also founded the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFL and oversaw the AFL-NFL merger.

William Barron Hilton was born in Dallas in 1927 to Conrad N. Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels, and Mary Adelaide Barron.

Hilton’s wife, Marilyn Hawley Hilton, died in 2004. He is survived by eight children, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Hilton was the chairman emeritus of Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.

The Associated Press

