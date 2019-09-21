Loading articles...

Bagpipes, dance, athletics return for Highland Games

LINCOLN, N.H. — The largest gathering of Scottish clans in the Northeast continues this weekend at New Hampshire’s Loon Mountain.

The 44th annual New Hampshire Highland Games started Friday and continue through Sunday. In addition to music, dance, pageantry and Scottish culture, this year’s event includes the World Championship in Heavy Athletics. Athletes from seven countries will be competing in traditional Scottish strength and agility tests, such as the stone throw, hammer throw and caber toss.

Visitors can get in on the action themselves with “Try It” classes involving bagpipes, drums, stone lifting and Scottish country dance.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
ON OUR STREETS-TRAFFIC LIGHTS FLASHING RED AT THE INTERSECTION OF LAKESHORE AND CHERRY!!!!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:12 AM
Good morning!! We are a little sad about it being the last weekend of summer BUT the weather is amazing! Sun and…
Latest Weather
Read more