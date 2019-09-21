Bagpipes, dance, athletics return for Highland Games

LINCOLN, N.H. — The largest gathering of Scottish clans in the Northeast continues this weekend at New Hampshire’s Loon Mountain.

The 44th annual New Hampshire Highland Games started Friday and continue through Sunday. In addition to music, dance, pageantry and Scottish culture, this year’s event includes the World Championship in Heavy Athletics. Athletes from seven countries will be competing in traditional Scottish strength and agility tests, such as the stone throw, hammer throw and caber toss.

Visitors can get in on the action themselves with “Try It” classes involving bagpipes, drums, stone lifting and Scottish country dance.

The Associated Press