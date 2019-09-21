Army recruit dies before training exercise in South Carolina

FORT JACKSON, S.C. — An 18-year-old Army recruit at Fort Jackson in South Carolina has died before a training exercise.

Fort Jackson spokesman Patrick Jones said in a statement that the recruit died Friday while preparing for outdoor physical training with his battalion.

When the recruit showed signs of distress, Fort Jackson medical personnel immediately transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Jones says hospital staff reported that the death was not heat-related.

The cause of the death is under investigation.

Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. says they are “deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own.”

The recruit’s name is being withheld while officials notify his family.

The Associated Press