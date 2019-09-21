Loading articles...

Army recruit dies before training exercise in South Carolina

FORT JACKSON, S.C. — An 18-year-old Army recruit at Fort Jackson in South Carolina has died before a training exercise.

Fort Jackson spokesman Patrick Jones said in a statement that the recruit died Friday while preparing for outdoor physical training with his battalion.

When the recruit showed signs of distress, Fort Jackson medical personnel immediately transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Jones says hospital staff reported that the death was not heat-related.

The cause of the death is under investigation.

Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. says they are “deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own.”

The recruit’s name is being withheld while officials notify his family.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
WB Ellesmere is blocked at Victoria Park due to a collision. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:01 PM
Fall officially begins at 3:50am this Monday September 23rd. AKA the #AutumnalEquinox, when the length of day and n…
Latest Weather
Read more