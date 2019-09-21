Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Argentina's Cristina Fernández delights crowd as vote looms
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 21, 2019 10:30 pm EDT
Former President Cristina Fernandez gestures during the presentation of her book in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Fernandez returns to the public eye in Argentina on Saturday in an event to present her book "Sincerely" just weeks out from presidential election in which the former two-term leader is running as vice presidential candidate in an opposition ticket. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Former Argentine president Cristina Fernández has addressed enthusiastic supporters as her opposition ticket seeks momentum ahead of elections next month.
Fernández’s appearance came after a judge ordered her to stand trial in a corruption case stemming from her time as president. No date was set. Fernández, who faces a number of investigations, denies wrongdoing.
Fernández is the vice-presidential candidate on a slate headed by Alberto Fernández, her chief of staff when she led Argentina. The two are not related.
Cristina Fernández spoke Saturday in La Matanza in Buenos Aires province.
She criticized deteriorating economic conditions under President Mauricio Macri, who is struggling for support ahead of the Oct. 27 election. Some investors are concerned a Fernández victory could revive an era of heavy state intervention in the economy.