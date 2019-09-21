Loading articles...

Albanian ship rescues 111 migrants in the Aegean Sea

TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s Defence Ministry says one of its ships in the Aegean Sea has rescued 111 migrants trying to cross into Greece, and has handed them over to Turkish authorities.

Defence Minister Olta Xhacka on Saturday wrote on her Facebook page that the Syrian, Iraqi and Palestinian migrants were “rescued in three different operations within a few hours in the waters between Turkey and Greece.”

She added the migrants were found late Friday evening by the Oriku ship, part of Frontex, the European Union’s border control force, in two speedboats and a small boat. They were handed over to the Turkish Coast guard.”

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, is part of the Western military alliance’s maritime mission in the Aegean Sea.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 COLLECTORS AT VICTORIA PARK - DEBRIS CLEARED AND ALL LANES ARE OPEN!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:12 AM
Good morning!! We are a little sad about it being the last weekend of summer BUT the weather is amazing! Sun and…
Latest Weather
Read more