Alaska Mental Health Trust begins accepting land sale bids

JUNEAU, Alaska — An Alaska health department has begun accepting bids for parcels of land up for auction in its annual land sale.

The Juneau Empire reported Friday that the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority is expected to continue the sealed-bid sale until Nov. 12 before opening bids Nov. 14.

Mental Health Trust officials say all plots of land ranging from $12,400 to $112,000 would be sold to the highest bidder.

Officials say proceeds would go to Trust programs that serve state residents with a variety of mental health issues.

Officials say parcels are to be accepted as is and where is with no guarantees to its suitability for any intended use.

Parcels are located throughout southeast Alaska near Juneau where some remote regions lack access to water or constructed roads.

___

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com

The Associated Press

