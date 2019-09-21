Loading articles...

Alaska GOP scraps 2020 presidential primary, helping Trump

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Alaska Republican Party has cancelled holding a presidential primary in 2020.

In a statement Saturday, the party’s State Central Committee passed a rule saying a primary “would serve no useful purpose” because Republican Donald Trump is president.

Earlier this month, Republican leaders in Nevada, South Carolina and Kansas voted to scrap their presidential nominating contests in 2020, erecting more hurdles for the long-shot candidates challenging President Donald Trump.

Canceling primaries, caucuses and other voting is not unusual for the party of the White House incumbent seeking a second term. Doing so allows Trump to try to consolidate his support as Democrats work to winnow their large field of candidates.

Challengers have emerged to Trump, including former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman. Others may join them.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
COLLISION - Eastbound QEW east of Mississauga Road. Left lane blocked. Delays still from Southdown.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:01 PM
Fall officially begins at 3:50am this Monday September 23rd. AKA the #AutumnalEquinox, when the length of day and n…
Latest Weather
Read more