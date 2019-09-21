Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska education board reports high teacher turnover
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 21, 2019 1:17 pm EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska education agency has announced high teacher turnover statewide after examination.
KTUU-TV reported Thursday that 25 superintendents out of the state’s 54 school districts have been in their position for less than two years and 13 of them began this school year.
The state Board of Education says the turnover rate for teacher, principal and superintendent positions mirrors a national trend of teachers leaving the profession without being replaced.
Agency officials say they expect to have the latest data Oct. 15 on how many teachers are leaving the state.
Officials say lack of competitive salaries and benefits could be the cause, and they are exploring alternative certification pathways that won’t sacrifice teacher quality.
Officials say the University of Alaska Anchorage education program’s loss of accreditation could also pose problems.
___
Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com
The Associated Press
