350-pound firefighter sues his colleagues over harassment

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — A Long Island firefighter is taking his colleagues to court for what he says was incessant teasing about his weight.

The New York Post reported Saturday that John Munro filed a discrimination lawsuit in federal court against fellow firefighters in the Suffolk County hamlet of Hauppauge (HAW’-pawg).

The nearly 350-pound Munro says he was called names like “cow” and harangued for taking up two seats in the fire truck.

Munro’s attorney, Joshua Frank, says that after his client asked for an investigation, somebody tampered with his rope and harness.

Munro is a volunteer at the Hauppauge Fire Department. He seeks unspecified damages.

The fire chief did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The Associated Press

