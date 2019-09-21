Loading articles...

25 years later, a new generation gets immersed in 'Friends'

In this Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 photo, Esme Goldman, 13, streams an episode of the '90s sitcom "Friends" via Netflix in her bedroom at her home, in Pasadena, Calif. “Friends” marks its 25th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 22 and the quintessential 1990s sitcom has attracted a new slew of viewers who are barely half that age. Tween and teen girls in particular have embraced the show with huge enthusiasm, taking a show that belonged to Generation X and making it their own. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — “Friends” marks its 25th anniversary this week, and the quintessential 1990s sitcom has attracted a new fanbase barely half that age.

Tween and teen girls in particular have embraced the show with huge enthusiasm, taking a series that belonged to Generation X and making it their own.

They binge all 10 seasons on Netflix through their laptops and phones, and push it on their classmates and social media followers.

Ten-year-old Lucia Mozingo says she spreads “Friends” ”like a disease” among her own friends.

Many girls say they like it because it depicts a life they aspire to.

Twelve-year-old Imogen Schwartz says when she watches it she wishes she lived across the hall from her best friends and had a Rachel, a Chandler and a Phoebe in her life.

“Friends” premiered on Sept. 22, 1994 on NBC.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press



