Woman seriously injured in Mississauga crash

A woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Mississauga early Friday morning.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to Enola Avenue, just off Lakeshore Road at around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle collision.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman on a driveway with a serious head injury.

Investigators are not sure how she was injured– whether she was hit by a vehicle or was struck with something else.

Impairment has been ruled out in the investigation, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.