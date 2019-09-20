Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured in Mississauga crash

A Peel Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT

A woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Mississauga early Friday morning.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to Enola Avenue, just off Lakeshore Road at around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle collision.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman on a driveway with a serious head injury.

Investigators are not sure how she was injured– whether she was hit by a vehicle or was struck with something else.

Impairment has been ruled out in the investigation, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:15 AM
UPDATE: View from #Chopper680 of the Caledon crash - Hwy 10 from Charleston Sdrd to Beechgrove sdrd is CLOSED.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 41 minutes ago
Are you heading to the cottage for the last weekend of summer? Beauty conditions today and most of Saturday before…
Latest Weather
Read more