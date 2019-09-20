Loading articles...

Woman charged with murder in crash that killed 3 in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A woman with four previous drunken driving convictions now faces three counts of murder for a wrong-way crash during a high-speed police chase on Interstate 75.

News outlets report 42-year-old Tammy Marie Bevins Rodriguez also was charged Thursday with assault and wanton endangerment. She was initially charged with DUI and not having a license.

Winchester police Capt. James Hall says Rodriguez was leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Sept. 4, when she began driving the wrong way on Interstate 75.

Hall says she crashed into two cars, killing her passenger and sister, Debbie Lynn Bevins, and the occupants of one of the cars, Taylor Blevins and Caitlyn Bailey.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
EB 403 Approaching King road, the left lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from approaching hwy 6N.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 13 minutes ago
Don’t be sad 😞 that this is the last weekend of astronomical summer. It will turn cooler on Monday, the start of Au…
Latest Weather
Read more