Loading articles...

Water main break turns streets into rapids, requires rescues

Pittsburgh is cleaning up after a massive water main break turned streets into river rapids, required the rescue of people and pets, and closed schools.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced the closure of at least 10 schools Friday because of limited access to water in buildings. Schools in Mount Lebanon and Brentwood Borough were also closed.

Pittsburgh police say that a 24-inch main broke in the morning and that three people were rescued from two homes.

Wendy Gitzen was among the rescued. She says the rushing waters moved her car and a shed about 30 feet away from the house.

Police say the break was closed around 11:30 a.m., after about six hours.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Stalled truck on the TO-Bound QEW on the Burlington Skyway, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:35 PM
Oooopsie.. @DeniseWeatherTO just said we are entering the final weekend of fall..... No way! We're not ready for t…
Latest Weather
Read more