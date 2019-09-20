Loading articles...

US envoy meets Israel's embattled PM to discuss peace plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressees his supporters at party headquarters after elections in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM — The U.S. envoy to the Middle East has met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu days after elections that left the Israeli leader’s political future in doubt.

Netanyahu suffered an apparent setback when he and his allies failed to secure enough seats for a narrow, right-wing majority coalition. The centrist Blue and White party, which won the most seats, has demanded that Netanyahu step aside to address his expected indictment on a series of corruption charges.

On Friday he met with Jason Greenblatt, the architect of the Trump administration’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan, which has raised widespread skepticism and has already been dismissed by the Palestinians. Greenblatt announced earlier this month that he would be leaving the administration in the coming weeks.

Neither Netanyahu nor Greenblatt delivered public remarks.

The Associated Press

