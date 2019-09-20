Unexploded aerial bomb detonated by Fort Wainwright soldiers

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Alaska State Troopers say an unexploded aerial bomb has been safely detonated by Fort Wainwright soldiers.

Troopers were notified in Fairbanks Thursday night that an unexploded military round was found at a home off Warner Road.

Responding troopers determined the item was an unexploded aerial bomb.

According to troopers, the Fort Wainwright soldiers responded and took the bomb to a military range. The bomb was detonated there.

The Associated Press