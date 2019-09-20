Loading articles...

Twitter, Facebook close accounts linked to Spanish party

MADRID — Twitter and Facebook say they have removed 365 fake accounts linked to Spain’s conservative Popular Party that were used to influence public opinion and spread spam.

Twitter said Friday it culled from the social network 265 accounts “operated by the party” that were “identified as falsely boosting public sentiment online in Spain.” The accounts were active before Spain’s April 29 general election.

Facebook says it removed 65 Facebook accounts and 35 Instagram accounts after it uncovered links to individuals associated with the Popular Party.

Facebook said the accounts had posts about politics, elections and criticism of the party’s opponents.

The Popular Party denies it ran the accounts.

The once-dominant party heavily lost the April election to Spain’s Socialists.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
Eastbound Gardiner east of Islington collectors, two right lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:49 AM
Don’t be sad 😞 that this is the last weekend of astronomical summer. It will turn cooler on Monday, the start of Au…
Latest Weather
Read more