Loading articles...

Trump scolds Europe over captured Islamic State fighters

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence listen. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is warning European nations to take back citizens who joined the Islamic State and are now being held prisoner in Syria and Iraq.

Trump told reporters Friday at the White House that the U.S. did Europe a “tremendous favour” by leading the fight to force the Islamic State from the last of the territory it held in Syria.

He says it’s time for countries such as Germany and France to take back the “thousands” of citizens who joined the extremist organization.

The president says European nations should take back their citizens or the U.S. may have no choice but to “let them go at your border.”

He says the U.S. doesn’t want to hold them “for the next 50 years” at its base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Stalled truck on the TO-Bound QEW on the Burlington Skyway, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:35 PM
Oooopsie.. @DeniseWeatherTO just said we are entering the final weekend of fall..... No way! We're not ready for t…
Latest Weather
Read more