Trudeau pledges tougher gun control as he tries to get campaign back on track

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is promising to ban all military-style assault rifles as part of a broader gun-control plan that will also take steps towards restricting and banning handguns.

Trudeau is making the pledge in Toronto as he tries to get his campaign back on track after apologizing for wearing blackface years ago.

The Liberals also pledge to work with provinces and territories to empower municipalities to further restrict – or ban – handguns.

Important to note a municipal hand gun ban would have to be approved by individual provinces first. Doug Ford has said he is against them. When asked about this Trudeau says he wants to work with the provinces (the feds can force it if they want) #elxn43 — Cynthia Mulligan (@CityCynthia) September 20, 2019

“It’s time to end gun violence in Canada and that’s what a re-elected Liberal government will strive to do,” says Trudeau. “People are dying, families are grieving and communities are suffering … Thoughts and prayers are just not going to cut it.”

Trudeau made the announcement in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood, where a gunman killed two people and wounded 13 others last year in a shooting rampage.

The party says it will protect the rights of law-abiding hunters and vows not to re-establish the controversial long-gun registry that was scrapped by the previous Conservative government, “but we know you do not need a military grade assault weapon, one designed to kill the largest amount of people in the shortest amount of time, to kill a deer.”

The proposal also includes pledges to create a buy-back program for all legally purchased assault rifles and a two-year amnesty while the program is being set up.

With files from News Staff