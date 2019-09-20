Loading articles...

Trudeau pledges tougher gun control as he tries to get campaign back on track

Last Updated Sep 20, 2019 at 1:05 pm EDT

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a policy announcement promising to ban all military-style assault rifles as part of a broader gun-control plan that will also take steps towards restricting and banning handguns in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is promising to ban all military-style assault rifles as part of a broader gun-control plan that will also take steps towards restricting and banning handguns.

Trudeau is making the pledge in Toronto as he tries to get his campaign back on track after apologizing for wearing blackface years ago.

The Liberals also pledge to work with provinces and territories to empower municipalities to further restrict – or ban – handguns.

“It’s time to end gun violence in Canada and that’s what a re-elected Liberal government will strive to do,” says Trudeau. “People are dying, families are grieving and communities are suffering … Thoughts and prayers are just not going to cut it.”

Trudeau made the announcement in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood, where a gunman killed two people and wounded 13 others last year in a shooting rampage.

The party says it will protect the rights of law-abiding hunters and vows not to re-establish the controversial long-gun registry that was scrapped by the previous Conservative government, “but we know you do not need a military grade assault weapon, one designed to kill the largest amount of people in the shortest amount of time, to kill a deer.”

The proposal also includes pledges to create a buy-back program for all legally purchased assault rifles and a two-year amnesty while the program is being set up.

With files from News Staff

Craigec

More laws are not going to have any effect. The problem is primarily,
1 – A WILLINGNESS to kill
2- ILLEGAL GUNS
Making an illegal gun more illegal is just “doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome.” – a definition of insanity if I’m not mistaken..

September 20, 2019 at 12:38 pm
Bills are a complete joke.

This is his big trump card, trying to fool the masses into thinking he has some magical power to stop crime.

Legislation can only get rid of guns from responsible gun owners because they’ll obey the law, gangs don’t buy their guns in stores though, so there’s that.

It’s no coincidence that violent crime has gone through the roof since this joker was elected and has allowed everyone and their brothers to enter our country sight unseen.

September 20, 2019 at 12:53 pm
Load More Comments
