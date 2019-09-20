Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tour operator Thomas Cook in race to avoid bankruptcy
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 20, 2019 9:11 am EDT
LONDON — Thomas Cook, one of the world’s oldest and largest travel companies, is facing a race against time to stay afloat.
The debt-laden British-based company has confirmed it is seeking 200 million pounds ($250 million) in extra funding to avoid its collapse.
The company says it is in talks with stakeholders such as leading Chinese shareholder Fosun to bridge the funding gap and stave off entering administration.
Thomas Cook said in a statement on Friday that the money required would be a “seasonal stand-by facility” and come on top of the 900 million pounds it had already raised from Fosun and its lenders.
If the company goes under, an estimated 180,000 people could be stranded abroad. Thomas Cook employs 22,000 staff members around the world, including 9,000 in its home market.
This story has been corrected to show the company seeks $250 million (200 million pounds), not $250 billion.
{* loginWidget *}