Tough tactics test Algeria's 31st week of peaceful protests

ALGIERS, Algeria — Security forces have set up roadblocks on major highways leading into the Algerian capital to stop citizens with “malicious” designs from taking part in a weekly protest march.

Friday’s pro-democracy protest — the 31st since February — comes days after army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah ordered gendarmes to stop people from entering Algiers to protest, and seize their vehicles. Roadblocks began going up on Thursday.

Gaid Salah has emerged as the authority figure since longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was ousted in April.

The army chief has long evoked plots against Algeria’s security, but his get-tough orders came after a Dec. 12 date was set for presidential elections — just as he had demanded.

He claims protesters are manipulated by others with “malicious” intent.

