St. Paul police to release video of fatal shooting next week

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The police chief in St. Paul, Minnesota, will release body camera video recorded during a fatal police shooting.

Police Chief Todd Axtell plans to release video on Tuesday stemming from the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Ronald Davis.

The department said in a tweet Friday that the video will be made public after pertinent parts of the state investigation are complete and Davis’ family has had an opportunity to view it.

Davis was shot by Officer Steve Mattson on Sunday, after Davis rear-ended Mattson’s squad car then confronted Mattson with a knife. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Davis ignored repeated commands to drop the knife before the confrontation.

Mattson has been with the department for less than a year. He is on paid administrative leave, which is standard.

The Associated Press

