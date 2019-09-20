Loading articles...

South Korea says 2 farms tested negative for swine fever

A quarantine official, right, sprays disinfectant solution to a man as a precaution against African swine fever near a pig farm in Paju, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. South Korea said Friday that it is investigating two more suspected cases of African swine fever from farms near its border with North Korea, as fears grow over the spread of the illness that has decimated pig herds across Asia. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea says tests on dead pigs from two farms near its border with North Korea came back negative for African swine fever, at least temporarily easing fears over the spread of the illness that has ravaged pig herds across Asia.

South Korea’s agriculture ministry said Saturday it will continue to maintain an elevated level of quarantine and preventive measures at farms near the border following an outbreak that was confirmed earlier this week.

Workers have so far culled more than 10,000 pigs to contain the disease after the country’s first two cases were confirmed in the towns of Paju and Yeoncheon, which are near the border.

The North reported an outbreak near its border with China in May.

African swine fever is harmless to people but fatal for pigs.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
Retweeted @OPP_GTATraffic: TRAFFIC HAZARD: #Hwy401 WB Collectors approaching #Hwy404 - Large roll of carpet in the centre lane. ^ag
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:35 PM
Oooopsie.. @DeniseWeatherTO just said we are entering the final weekend of fall..... No way! We're not ready for t…
Latest Weather
Read more