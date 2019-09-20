Loading articles...

Shots fired outside Eaton Centre

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Eaton Centre on Sept. 19, 2019. (CITYNEWS)

Toronto police are investigating after there was a report of gunfire outside the Eaton Centre Thursday night.

Police said a man fired several shots at a car at around 11 p.m.

Investigators said they have recovered several bullets that had struck the H & M sign at the corner of Yonge and Dundas Streets.

No injuries are reported.

Police said the car fled the scene and they do not have a suspect description.

