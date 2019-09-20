Loading articles...

Saskatchewan hospitals to watch for vaping-related illnesses: health minister

The Saskatchewan Government says it's keeping an eye out for vaping-related illnesses after a serious case was reported in Ontario and hundreds more cases have been recorded in the United States including seven deaths. A smoker puffs on an electronic cigarette in Halifax on Friday, Feb. 7, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

REGINA — The government of Saskatchewan is going to watch for any vaping-related illnesses in the province.

Health Minister Jim Reiter says there’s no record of pulmonary illnesses associated with vaping in Saskatchewan, but he’s asked health officials to monitor all potential cases in hospital intensive care units.

The province’s chief medical health officer has also notified intensive care units that they are to report all cases of non-infectious severe respiratory disease possibly due to vaping to local medical health officers.

Vaping-related illnesses have been reported in Ontario and hundreds of cases — including seven deaths — have been recorded in the United States.

Reiter says he’s worried about how popular vaping is among young people and is asking parents to warn their children about the risks.

The president of the Canadian Medical Association recently said youth vaping has become a public health crisis.

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 ramp to Warden.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:49 AM
Don’t be sad 😞 that this is the last weekend of astronomical summer. It will turn cooler on Monday, the start of Au…
Latest Weather
Read more