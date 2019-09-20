Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Saskatchewan hospitals to watch for vaping-related illnesses: health minister
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 20, 2019 12:30 pm EDT
The Saskatchewan Government says it's keeping an eye out for vaping-related illnesses after a serious case was reported in Ontario and hundreds more cases have been recorded in the United States including seven deaths. A smoker puffs on an electronic cigarette in Halifax on Friday, Feb. 7, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
REGINA — The government of Saskatchewan is going to watch for any vaping-related illnesses in the province.
Health Minister Jim Reiter says there’s no record of pulmonary illnesses associated with vaping in Saskatchewan, but he’s asked health officials to monitor all potential cases in hospital intensive care units.
The province’s chief medical health officer has also notified intensive care units that they are to report all cases of non-infectious severe respiratory disease possibly due to vaping to local medical health officers.
Vaping-related illnesses have been reported in Ontario and hundreds of cases — including seven deaths — have been recorded in the United States.
Reiter says he’s worried about how popular vaping is among young people and is asking parents to warn their children about the risks.
The president of the Canadian Medical Association recently said youth vaping has become a public health crisis.