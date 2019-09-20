Loading articles...

Rogue oil trader hits Mitsubishi unit for $320 million

In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, photo, a woman shares a photo on her smartphone with her friends at a brokerage house in Beijing. Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 after a lackluster session on Wall Street, as investors shifted their focus to China-U.S. trade talks after a busy week of central bank news. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

NEW YORK — One of Japan’s most storied trading houses says it’s lost $320 million in a series of unauthorized transactions by a rogue trader.

Mitsubishi Corp. said Friday that the employee in its Petro-Diamond unit in Singapore disguised the trades to look like legitimate hedges. Derivatives are contracts that give a fixed price to hedge against volatility in the market.

It says declining crude prices led to the enormous losses.

The company fired the employee, which it did not name, on September 18 and lodged a criminal complaint.

Mitsubishi, considered a staid trading house typically not involved in high-risk transactions, says it has taken measures to tighten oversight.

The company is trying to determine if the Singapore incident will alter its financial forecast for the year.

The Associated Press



Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
EB 403 Approaching King road, the left lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from approaching hwy 6N.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 13 minutes ago
Don’t be sad 😞 that this is the last weekend of astronomical summer. It will turn cooler on Monday, the start of Au…
Latest Weather
Read more